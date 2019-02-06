intel-microcode 1778738 Default to early instead of auto, and install all of the microcode, not just the one matching the current CPU, if MODULES=most is set in the initramfs-tools config

amd64-microcode 1778738 Default to 'early' instead of 'auto' in the initramfs-tools hook when building with MODULES=most

lshw 1752523 d/patches/lshw-fix-unknown-version-issue.patch: Cherry pick from upstream.

open-iscsi 1785108 d/net-interface-handler: Apply changes only for the iscsi-root

grub2 1786491 Verify that the current and newer kernels are signed when grub is updated, to make sure people do not accidentally shutdown without a signed kernel.

grub2-signed 1786491 Rebuild against grub2 2.02-2ubuntu8.3 and check kernel is signed on amd64 EFI before installing grub.

linux-meta-gcp 1780923 linux-gcp: add a meta package for the extra modules

linux-oem 1781895 Bluetooth: Redpine: Bionics: L2test transfer is failed to start in Ubuntu 18.04

linux-oem 1782070 Redpine] Upgrades to improve throughput and stability

grub2-signed 1785859 Rebuild against grub2 2.02-2ubuntu8.4

grub2 1785859 debian/patches/ofnet-init-structs-in-bootpath-parser.patch: initialize structs in bootpath parser. Fixes netboot issues on ppc64el.

gnu-efi 1790709 New upstream version 3.0.8.

shim-signed 1790724 Backport shim-signed 1.37 to Ubuntu 18.04.

shim-signed 1778848 debian/shim-signed.postinst: use --auto-nvram with grub-install in case we're installing on a NVRAM-unavailable platform.

shim-signed 1778848 debian/control: bump the dependency for grub2-common to make sure grub-install supports --auto-nvram.

shim-signed 1778848 debian/control: switch the grub-efi-amd64-bin dependency to grub-efi-amd64-signed.

ipxe 1789319 Build ROMs for QEMU with CONFIG=qemu

libglvnd 1782285 rules, libgles2: Add GLESv1 support.

libglvnd 1780039 Always return an error from eglMakeCurrent if EGLDisplay is invalid.

bolt 1786265 New upstream version

bolt 1778020 should resolve issues with devices not being authorized on initial boot e.g in lightdm

open-iscsi 1755858 make iscsid socket activated to only activate it as-needed

ubuntu-drivers-common 1789201 Start before oem-config.service.

open-iscsi 1791108 d/net-interface-handler: replace 'domainsearch' with the correct configuration option 'search' in net-interface-handler

shim-signed 1792575 debian/control: add Breaks: grub-efi-amd64-signed (<< 1.93.7), as the new version of shim exercises a bug in relocation code for chainload that was fixed in that upload of grub, affecting Windows 7, Windows 10, and some netboot scenarios where chainloading is required.

grub2-signed 1792575 Rebuild against grub2 2.02-2ubuntu8.6

grub2-signed 788298 Rebuild against grub2 2.02-2ubuntu8.5

grub2 1792575 debian/patches/linuxefi_fix_relocate_coff.patch: fix typo in relocate_coff() causing issues with relocation of code in chainload.

grub2 1792575 debian/patches/linuxefi_truncate_overlong_reloc_section.patch: The Windows 7 bootloader has inconsistent headers; truncate to the smaller, correct size to fix chainloading Windows 7.

grub2 788298 debian/patches/grub-reboot-warn.patch: Warn when "for the next boot only" promise cannot be kept.

util-linux 1783810 Use getrandom() with GRND_NONBLOCK to avoid hangs in early boot when e.g. the partition is resized. Cherry picked from upstream.

skiboot 1785026 d/opal-prd.logrotate: fix ownership of /var/log/opal-prd.log.

friendly-recovery 1766872 Cleanup lintian warnings.

linux 1796542 Silent data corruption in Linux kernel 4.15

linux 1789746 getxattr: always handle namespaced attributes

linux 1789118 Fails to boot under Xen PV: BUG: unable to handle kernel paging request at edc21fd9

linux 1791569 some nvidia p1000 graphic cards hang during the boot

linux 1783746 ipmmu is always registered

linux 1794889 Bionic update: upstream stable patchset 2018-09-27

linux-kvm 1796542 Silent data corruption in Linux kernel 4.15

linux-kvm 1793841 IP_SET modules not included in kernel build, prevents container functionality

linux-kvm 1789746 getxattr: always handle namespaced attributes

linux-kvm 1789118 Fails to boot under Xen PV: BUG: unable to handle kernel paging request at edc21fd9

linux-kvm 1791569 some nvidia p1000 graphic cards hang during the boot

linux-kvm 1783746 ipmmu is always registered

linux-kvm 1794889 Bionic update: upstream stable patchset 2018-09-27

gdm3 1780076 Add utils-add-new-gdm-disable-wayland-binary.patch, cherry-picked from cosmic.

linux-aws 1796542 Silent data corruption in Linux kernel 4.15

linux-aws 1794175 kyber-iosched module missing from linux-modules package

linux-aws 1789746 getxattr: always handle namespaced attributes

linux-aws 1789118 Fails to boot under Xen PV: BUG: unable to handle kernel paging request at edc21fd9

linux-aws 1791569 some nvidia p1000 graphic cards hang during the boot

linux-aws 1783746 ipmmu is always registered

linux-aws 1794889 Bionic update: upstream stable patchset 2018-09-27

linux-gcp 1796542 Silent data corruption in Linux kernel 4.15

linux-gcp 1789746 getxattr: always handle namespaced attributes

linux-gcp 1789118 Fails to boot under Xen PV: BUG: unable to handle kernel paging request at edc21fd9

linux-gcp 1791569 some nvidia p1000 graphic cards hang during the boot

linux-gcp 1783746 ipmmu is always registered

linux-gcp 1794889 Bionic update: upstream stable patchset 2018-09-27

linux-oem 1796542 Silent data corruption in Linux kernel 4.15

grub2 1785033 debian/patches/0001-i386-linux-Add-support-for-ext_lfb_base.patch: Add support for ext_lfb_base.

grub2-signed 1785033 Rebuild against grub2 2.02-2ubuntu8.7

linux-azure 1798185 Enable CONFIG_INFINIBAND_USER_MAD

linux-azure 1796542 Silent data corruption in Linux kernel 4.15

linux-azure 1789746 getxattr: always handle namespaced attributes

linux-azure 1789118 Fails to boot under Xen PV: BUG: unable to handle kernel paging request at edc21fd9

linux-azure 1791569 some nvidia p1000 graphic cards hang during the boot

linux-azure 1783746 ipmmu is always registered

linux-azure 1794889 Bionic update: upstream stable patchset 2018-09-27

s390-tools 1777600 zdev: Adjust zdev modprobe path to be compatible with split-usr systems.

s390-tools 1794308 zdev: Trigger generic_ccw devices on any kernel module loads.

secureboot-db 1776996 Backport secureboot-db from cosmic to apply the August 2016 dbx updates from Microsoft.

mokutil 1797011 Backport mokutil 0.3.0+1538710437.fb6250f-0ubuntu2 to 18.04.

parted 1798675 debian/patches/Read-NVMe-model-names-from-sysfs.patch: Expose NVMe model names when available instead of the generic "NVMe Device" string.

kmod 1786574 Remove i2c_i801 from d/modprobe.d/blacklist.conf.

ubuntu-drivers-common 1797147 Improve pid detection, and restore the default pci power control profile in performance mode.

nvidia-prime 1797147 Give udev the time to add the drm device. Fixes a race condition that causes problems when using lightdm and sddm.

shim-signed 1726803 Don't fail non-interactive upgrade of nvidia module and module removals

linux-oem 1800770 Thunderbolt runtime D3 and PCIe D3 Cold support

linux-azure 1722226 linux-azure: fix systemd ADT test failure

grub2 1784363 debian/default/grub.md5sum: add entry for 2.02-2ubuntu8.7; to force an update of /etc/default/grub back to the correct timeout value of 0 if the file has otherwise not been edited by the user.

grub2 1788727 debian/grub-check-signatures: Handle the case where we have unsigned vmlinuz and signed vmlinuz.efi.signed.

grub2-signed 1784363 Rebuild against grub2 2.02-2ubuntu8.9

grub2-signed 1788727 Rebuild against grub2 2.02-2ubuntu8.9

bolt 1798014 New upstream version

bolt 1800715 use -Dprivileged-group=sudo, the admin group is not 'wheel' for us

linux-aws 1801305 Restore request-based mode to xen-blkfront for AWS kernels

fwupd 1791999 1768627 1719797 Restrict libsmbios-dev to x86 architectures

linux-gcp-edge 1796647 Shared folders cannot be mounted in ubuntu/cosmic64 due to missing vbox modules

open-iscsi 1802354 d/iscsi-disk.rules, d/rules: Add a udev rule so that iscsid.service will be started when iscsi disks are attached.

usbmuxd 1778767 backport some fixes for missing udev events on new kernel which were leading to the service not restarting after disconnecting and reconnecting a device. Thanks Leo Soares for suggesting a first version of the backport

hwdata 1755490 Change PNP vendor name for GSM to LG Electronics

open-iscsi 1807978 debian/iscsi-disk.rules: Fix bug with LVM on top of iscsi devices.

open-iscsi 1806777 debian/extra/initramfs.local-top: handle iSCSI iBFT DHCP to correctly run ipconfig to gather all DHCP config info, including DNS search domain, which iBFT can't provide.

lxd 1804876 New upstream bugfix release

e2fsprogs 1807288 debian/patches/0001-libext2fs-fix-regression-so-we-are-correctly- transla.patch: cherry-pick upstream fix so we are correctly translating acls in mkfs.ext4. Closes

initramfs-tools 1802591 scripts/functions: include a new option to skip enslaved network devices. Include the new variable NETWORK_SKIP_ENSLAVED. When set to a value different than "0", this variable will cause any enslaved network devices to be skipped from the list of netbootable devices. This variable can be set via the configuration files under /etc/initramfs-tools/ or via any configuration file under the initrd directory /conf/conf.d/ via a hook script.

rdma-core 1794825 Drop to avoid issues with the sysV to systemd wrapper starting the service instead of the socket

linux-oracle 1802591 Skip enslaved devices during boot

linux-firmware 1808528 Update linux-firmware in bionic for 18.10 hwe kernel

util-linux 1784347 debian/patches/support_alternate_partition_sep.patch: support alternate partition separators. Common cases of no separator, using "p" only, and "-part" (the only previously supported), are covered now, which should let fdisk show partitions in a way closer to reality on most systems. Patch from Kyle Mahlkuch, with changes by Karel Zak.

irqbalance 1811655 Added aarch64-log-spam preventing syslog spam on small aarch64 systems which lack a PCI bus (e.g. rpi3b, rpi3b+).

flash-kernel 1764491 Add Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ to the db.

flash-kernel 1811216 Modify the Pi 3 boot.scr addresses to fit a bigger kernel, prepare separate versions for armhf and arm64.

linux-meta-hwe 1798352 linux-snapdragon: missing meta packages for this flavour

livecd-rootfs 1805668 More changes for raspi3 build support:

livecd-rootfs 1805668 Another batch of cherry-picks for raspi3 support

u-boot 1805668 Backport to bionic.

grub2 1789918 debian/grub-check-signatures: check kernel signatures against keys known in firmware, in case a kernel is signed but not using a key that will pass validation, such as when using kernels coming from a PPA.

grub2 1812863 debian/patches/mkconfig_leave_breadcrumbs.patch: make sure grub-mkconfig leaves a trace of what files were sourced to help generate the config we're building.

grub2 1800722 debian/patches/quick-boot-lvm.patch: If we don't have writable grubenv and we're on EFI, always show the menu. Closes

linux 1813663 External monitors does not work anymore 4.15.0-44

thermald 1803360 Honor ACPI _CRT for processor thermal zone There are some new fanless platforms use DPTF's virtual sensor instead of INT340X devices. Because of that, the _PSV is no longer in use, at least not directly, hence its value may set higher then _CRT. To a fanless system that means no cooling device gets activated before _CRT, so the system will be considered overheated by Linux kernel, and gets shutdown by the kernel. Upstream fixes:

kmod 1802689 Add i2c_i801 back to d/modprobe.d/blacklist.conf again due to regressions.

e2fsprogs 1798562 d/patches/0001-resize2fs-update-checksums-in-the-extent-tree-s-relo.patch: do the checksum update later in extent tree relocated block to denote the inode number change, otherwise the checksum update might be done in the old copy of the block.

linux-oem 1813663 External monitors does not work anymore 4.15.0-44

linux-oem 1811777 Fix non-working pinctrl-intel